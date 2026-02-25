HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

America is respected again, like never before: Trump

Wed, 25 February 2026
Share:
08:51
image
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday night (local time) presented his state of the Union Address saying that "America is respected again, perhaps like never before." 
 
In his address, Trump was all praise for his administration. He highlighted the work done by his administration in the last nine months and even spoke about the American Hockey team winning the Olympic Gold Medal. 
 
One of the early highlights of is his speech was the announcement he made about illegal migrants. According to Trump, in the nine months since he became the President, "no illegal alien" has been able to enter the United States. 
 
"In the past nine months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States. We will always allow people to come in legally, people who will love our country and will work hard to maintain it. The flow of deadly fentanyl across our border is down by a record 56 per cent in one year. Last year, the murder rate saw its single largest decline in recorded history. This is the biggest decline. The lowest number in over 125 years," Trump said. 
 
"Tonight, after just one year, I can say with dignity and pride that we have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before, and a turnaround for the ages. We will never go back to where we were just a short time ago," he added.
 
 Last year, the Donald Trump administration stepped up deportations of undocumented immigrants, including Indian nationals who were in the United States without legal status. 
 
Trump also gave a thumbs up to his governance claiming that inflation in the United States was down to its lowest level.
 
"The Biden administration and its allies in Congress gave us the worst inflation in the history of our country. But in 12 months, my administration has driven core inflation down to the lowest level in more than five years. And in the last three months of 2025, it was down to 1.7 per cent. Gasoline, which reached a peak of over $6 a gallon in some states under my predecessor. It was, quite honestly, a disaster. is now below $2.30 a gallon in most states, and in some places, $1.99 a gallon. And when I visited the great state of Lowa just a few weeks ago, I even saw $1.85 a gallon for gasoline," he said.
 
"We're going to do better and better and better. This is the golden age of America," the US President added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'When world critical of 'dear friend' Netanyahu, PM is...'
LIVE! 'When world critical of 'dear friend' Netanyahu, PM is...'

'Nehru Believed India And China Should Be Brothers'
'Nehru Believed India And China Should Be Brothers'

'Nehru was an idealist, he was certainly a visionary in one way, but Mao Zedong was not. Mao Zedong was a very down-to-earth strategist. He wanted to take Tibet, to take the plateau, to take the rivers, to take the minerals.'

India vs Zimbabwe: Will Sanju Replace Abhishek?
India vs Zimbabwe: Will Sanju Replace Abhishek?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the must-win match against Zimbabwe on Thursday?

Ajit Pawar plane crash: DGCA finds 'several lapses'
Ajit Pawar plane crash: DGCA finds 'several lapses'

Following a fatal plane crash in Baramati, the DGCA has grounded four aircraft belonging to VSR Ventures due to significant compliance lapses identified during a safety audit.

UK, France planning to arm Ukraine with nukes: Russia
UK, France planning to arm Ukraine with nukes: Russia

A Russian intelligence agency has claimed that the UK and France are covertly planning to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine, alleging a violation of international law.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO