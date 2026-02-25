After Keralam, chorus for renaming West Bengal and Delhi

In the letter by Praveen Khandelwal stated, "I am writing to draw your attention to an issue of profound historical and civilizational importance relating to the identity of our national capital, Delhi. As the capital of one of the world's oldest civilisations, it is only appropriate that the name of the city reflects its true historical roots and cultural legacy."





Bengal to...

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the Centre should accept the West Bengal government's demand to rename the state, following the Union Cabinet's approval of a similar proposal for Kerala. The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Kerala government's proposal to change the state's name to Keralam.





Following the approval, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction that her state's renaming proposal has remained pending with the Centre for a long time despite the move for Kerala.





Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Abdullah said, "Other states have also proposed name changes. If the West Bengal assembly is seeking to rename the state, the Centre should accept this demand." "If a similar proposal was to be moved in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly in the future, the Centre should also give it due consideration," he added.





In 2016, the West Bengal government had proposed three names: Bangla in Bengali, Bengal in English, and Bangal in Hindi.

"Historical literature, archaeological findings, and long-standing civilizational traditions establish that the present-day Delhi corresponds to the ancient city of Indraprastha, the grand capital established by the Pandavas as described in the epic Mahabharata. The epic describes Indraprastha as a magnificent city built on the banks of the Yamuna River, precisely matching the geographical setting of modern Delhi," he added.