Adityanath lands in Tokyo for trade investment meets

Wed, 25 February 2026
11:01
image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday arrived in Tokyo for a visit aimed at attracting investments and industrial cooperation, officials said.

Adityanath was received in the capital city by Yamanashi prefecture vice governor Junichi Ishidera and members of the Indian diaspora. India's Ambassador to Japan Nagma M. Mallick also welcomed the chief minister, the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

This is Adityanath's maiden visit to Japan and forms part of his two-nation tour, which officials said is focused on deepening strategic and economic ties and positioning Uttar Pradesh as a global investment destination. According to a press statement, soon after his arrival, the chief minister held a meeting with senior executives of Konoike Transport Co, Ltd, to discuss the expansion of the company's presence in Uttar Pradesh in logistics parks, warehousing, and multimodal transport infrastructure.

Adityanath invited the firm to explore opportunities in medical devices manufacturing, leveraging the Dedicated Freight Corridor network and the Medical Devices Park in UP, officials said. The chief minister on Wednesday will hold meetings with Kazuki Shimizu, Managing Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the Infrastructure Projects Business Unit of Mitsui & Co, and other senior executives to discuss infrastructure collaboration. -- PTI

