3 of family run over by Vande Bharat Express in Jharkhand

The family was crossing the railway tracks as the New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express was approaching. The deceased were identified as Chandan Sardar (35) of Raja Pada, his wife Rimpa (25) and daughter Arpita, officials said. "We took possession of the bodies, which are being sent for post-mortem examinations," GRP sub-inspector Ramesh Kisku told PTI. -- PTI

A couple and their three-year-old daughter were run over by a Vande Bharat Express in Jharkhand's Pakur district, officials said on Wednesday. The incident happened on Tuesday night near the Nagarnabi railway station in the Howrah division of the Eastern Railway, they said.