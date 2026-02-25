14-day jail for couple who hurled racial slurs at NE girls

15:32





On Wednesday, the Delhi Police arrested the married couple, Ruby Jain and Harsh, for allegedly hurling racial slurs at three of her neighbours from the Northeast in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area.





The couple was taken into custody following an investigation into the FIR registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station. According to police, Ruby Jain allegedly made abusive and derogatory remarks against three women from Arunachal Pradesh during a row over repair work at their rented accommodation on February 20.





Police have invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR against the arrested woman. They said the case was initially registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, invoking charges of criminal intimidation, insult to the modesty of women, and promoting enmity between groups. PTI

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent a couple accused of hurling racial slurs at their Northeastern neighbours to 14 days of judicial custody. The couple was produced before Magistrate Bhanu Pratap Singh on Wednesday, who later remanded them in judicial custody till March 11.