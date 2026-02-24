HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Woman out with boyfriend raped by 7 men in Assam

Tue, 24 February 2026
Share:
21:11
image
A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by seven men who also extorted money from her while she was out with her boyfriend near Silchar town in Assam's Cachar district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim filed a complaint of the incident, which took place on February 19, and a case has been registered in this connection, a senior police officer said.

The victim identified two persons, who were subsequently arrested, while efforts are on to identify and nab the others, he added.

The case was registered at Silchar Sadar Police Station under sections 308 (5) (extortion by death threat), 310 (2) (dacoity), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 61(2) (unlawful act committed by two or more persons, 70(1) (gang rape), 76 (criminal force against woman with intent to disrobe her or compel her to be naked), 79 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, police said.

The mandatory medical examination has been conducted, and her statement has also been recorded, the officer said.

The victim alleged that at least seven unknown men raped her one after the other and then forced her to transfer Rs 10,000 to one of the accused's accounts.

The police were initially tight-lipped about the issue, but the matter went viral on social media on Tuesday after a Silchar-based journalist was attacked by family members of one of the accused.

The journalist claimed that he was stopped by the family members of the accused near the National Highway Road police station, asked why he reported the incident and then beaten up, but was saved by onlookers.

He also lodged a complaint in this connection, and the police arrested one person in this connection.  

A senior police officer appealed to people not to spread misinformation on social media and shared the details.

The victim's family members said that she was in a car with her boyfriend on Bypass Road, a few kilometres from Silchar town, when a group of men appeared in an SUV and attacked them.

"They first asked the couple about their whereabouts and then suddenly grabbed the woman and her friend. There were around 7 men, and they raped her one by one in front of her friend," they alleged.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev also demanded strict action and asked the police for an update on the matter.

'I have met SP Cachar District for an update on action taken There should be no attempt to cover up this case. @AITC4Assam will not tolerate it. Medical report awaited I am told,' the Trinamool Congress MP said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India, Israel begin talks for free trade pact
LIVE! India, Israel begin talks for free trade pact

Lucknow boy killed father over pressure to clear NEET
Lucknow boy killed father over pressure to clear NEET

A 21-year-old man in Lucknow has been arrested for allegedly murdering and dismembering his father after an argument about the NEET medical entrance exam.

Swami Vs Yogi: The Showdown In UP
Swami Vs Yogi: The Showdown In UP

Tensions between Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have drawn national attention in recent months.

Egg extraction racket probe: 'Over 40 women exploited'
Egg extraction racket probe: 'Over 40 women exploited'

An investigation into an illegal human egg extraction and sale racket in Badlapur, India, has revealed potential links to Bengaluru and Telangana, with authorities uncovering the exploitation of numerous women and violations of...

Tata Sons Delays Decision on Chandrasekaran's 3rd Term
Tata Sons Delays Decision on Chandrasekaran's 3rd Term

The Tata Sons board has deferred a decision on the re-appointment of Natarajan Chandrasekaran as Chairman, signaling potential differences within the group. Concerns were raised about losses in certain group companies and the listing of...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO