UP bride dies 2 days after wedding, family alleges dowry killing

Tue, 24 February 2026
18:46
Celebrations turned into mourning after a 21-year-old woman died under alleged suspicious circumstances just two days after her wedding in P P Ganj area in Gorakhpur, with her family accusing the in-laws of murder.

The deceased, identified as Seema, was married on February 20 to Manoj, a resident of Badhni village under P P Ganj police station area, an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, Seema, daughter of Kamal Prabha Devi of Ratanpur village in Pipraich area, reached her in-laws house on February 21.

On February 22 evening, her family was informed that her health had suddenly deteriorated.

She was taken to BRD Medical College, where she died during treatment. 

Seema's parents alleged by the time they reached the hospital, her in-laws had fled, leaving the body behind.

The victim's mother lodged a complaint of murder on Tuesday, police said.

She has accused the husband and his family of harassing Seema for dowry since the marriage and alleged that her daughter had been killed.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and initiated legal proceedings based on the complaint by the family.

Campierganj Circle Officer Anurag Singh said the exact cause of death would be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is received and further investigation is underway.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Guj family booked for misconduct at Arunachal resort
LIVE! Guj family booked for misconduct at Arunachal resort

Swami Vs Yogi: The Showdown In UP
Swami Vs Yogi: The Showdown In UP

Tensions between Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have drawn national attention in recent months.

Air Ambulance Crash: Kin rue lack of proper treatment
Air Ambulance Crash: Kin rue lack of proper treatment

An air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra district, killing all seven people on board. The incident has sparked grief and calls for investigation into the flight's approval during inclement weather.

Modi to embark on two-day Israel visit from tomorrow
Modi to embark on two-day Israel visit from tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Israel to enhance defence and trade cooperation amid Middle East tensions. Discussions will include defence, security, and the situation in Gaza.

Top Maoist leader Devuji surrenders after 40 years
Top Maoist leader Devuji surrenders after 40 years

Top Maoist commander Thippiri Tirupati, known as Devuji, surrendered to Telangana police after over four decades of underground life, citing health issues and a desire to continue his political career within the legal framework.

