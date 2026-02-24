HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee declines 6 paise to settle at 90.95 against US dollar

Tue, 24 February 2026
20:32
The rupee traded in a narrow range on Tuesday and settled 6 paise lower at 90.95 against the US dollar amid a firm greenback and higher crude oil prices.

A sharp fall in domestic equity markets and uncertainties over the India-US trade deal further pressured the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.91 and traded in a narrow range of 90.91-90.97 due to possible intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

It ended the session at 90.95, down 6 paise from its previous close.

The rupee gained 5 paise to settle at 90.89 against the US dollar on Monday.

