Rising pollution in Mumbai contributing significantly to lung cancer: Govt

20:27

Findings of a cancer screening campaign conducted by the Maharashtra health department indicated that rising levels of pollution in Mumbai are contributing significantly to lung cancer, which accounts for 57 per cent of diagnosed cases, the legislative assembly was told on Tuesday.





Breast cancer cases among women are showing an alarming trend, with delays in early detection having contributed to the overall rising case load, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said.





He stated that the government has decided to expand cancer screening and treatment facilities, and to set up a three-tier healthcare system at the taluka, district and state levels to tackle the rising burden of Cancer cases.





The issue of increasing cancer cases was raised through a calling attention motion by MLA Sunil Prabhu, who urged the government to provide immediate funds to Tata as well as government and private hospitals for strengthening treatment facilities.





Several members, including Amin Patel, Sulabha Khodke, Babasaheb Deshmukh, Kishor Patil, Bhaskar Jadhav, Rajkumar Badole, Sameer Kunawar and Devayani Pharande, expressed concern over the rising number of cancer patients.





"A cancer screening campaign conducted by the Public Health Department detected 1,677 patients across Maharashtra. The findings indicated that rising pollution levels in Mumbai are contributing significantly to lung cancer, which accounts for 57 per cent of diagnosed cases.





"A substantial number of patients with oral, cervical and breast cancers were also detected, with breast cancer cases among women showing an alarming trend," Abitkar said.





Replying to the discussion, he said the government is working on developing a three-tier system for cancer care at the taluka, district and state levels, and emphasised the need to set up around 100 hospitals on the lines of the Tata Memorial Hospital to meet the growing demand.





Currently, radiotherapy services have been started in eight out of the state's 36 districts, he said, adding that tenders have been floated to begin such facilities at 26 more locations soon.





Responding to a query by MLA Babasaheb Patil, the minister said the government is also planning to include PET scan diagnostics under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, as the test is expensive for patients.





The minister further said that only eight cancer diagnostic vans are currently operational in the state, but the government has decided to increase the number and deploy such mobile units across all 36 districts.





Admitting that delays in early detection have contributed to the rising case load, Abitkar said that screening and diagnostic infrastructure would be expanded to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment. -- PTI