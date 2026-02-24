HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rahul mastermind of anarchic incident at AI Summit: BJP

Tue, 24 February 2026
Share:
15:07
image
The BJP on Tuesday alleged that Rahul Gandhi was the "mastermind" of the Congress youth wing's "naked protest" at the AI Impact Summit last week and asserted that the long arm of the law will soon reach the "rogue" person who organised the "anarchic incident" to defame India from behind the scenes. 

This came after a Delhi court sent Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib to a four-day police custody in connection with the "shirtless protest" at the AI Impact Summit venue. 

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, the party's national spokesperson, Gaurav Bhatia, alleged that the Congress youth wing had staged the protest at the summit at the behest of Gandhi. 

"Rahul Gandhi is the mastermind, rather a super mastermind, of such an anarchic incident. The naked protest held by Congress youth wing president and others at the behest of Rahul Gandhi tarnished the image of India," he said. 

"There is not much difference between Rahul Gandhi and those who are 'lampat, goondey and mawaali (rogue, hooligans, ruffians)'", the BJP leader added. Bhatia said Gandhi might have been thinking that he is above the law but the "long arm of the law will soon reach the person who tried to defame the country, no matter who he is". 

"In police custody, Uday will tell the truth and take the name. We will also be waiting to know where the link is established. It will be made public and the entire country will come to know," he said.

Last Friday, a group of Congress youth wing workers held a dramatic shirtless protest at an exhibition hall during the AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam, walking around holding T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them, before being whisked away by security personnel present at the venue. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'All money lost in IDFC First Bank fraud recovered'
LIVE! 'All money lost in IDFC First Bank fraud recovered'

Pawan Hans chopper with 7 onboard crashes into Andaman sea
Pawan Hans chopper with 7 onboard crashes into Andaman sea

A Pawan Hans helicopter with seven people on board crashed into the sea near Mayabunder in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. All passengers and crew members were rescued and admitted to a hospital. A technical snag is suspected to be the...

Shirtless stir: Police arrest IYC chief, terms him mastermind
Shirtless stir: Police arrest IYC chief, terms him mastermind

Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested after a disruptive shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, leading to further investigation into potential conspiracy and funding.

Did bad weather cause air ambulance crash in Jharkhand?
Did bad weather cause air ambulance crash in Jharkhand?

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fatal air ambulance crash in Jharkhand that claimed seven lives, with authorities examining weather conditions and potential technical issues.

Meet Indian Army dog 'Tyson' who took 1st bullet in J-K
Meet Indian Army dog 'Tyson' who took 1st bullet in J-K

Army dog 'Tyson' is recovering after bravely taking a bullet during Operation Trashi-I in Kishtwar, contributing to the successful elimination of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists and highlighting the crucial role of canine soldiers in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO