'Patient who died in air ambulance crash had 60% burns'

Tue, 24 February 2026
15:40
The Founder and CEO of Devkamal Hospital, Anant Sinha, on Tuesday shared the medical history of the patient involved in the tragic air ambulance crash that claimed seven lives. 

Anant Sinha revealed that the aircraft was arranged by the family of the patient, Sanjay Kumar, who had been in the ICU since February 16. Founder and CEO of Devkamal Hospital & Research Centre, Anant Sinha, said, "The patient's name was Sanjay Kumar. He was forty-one years old. He was admitted to our hospital on the 16th. He had suffered around sixty per cent burns. We kept him in the ICU. Some relatives suggested they might want him to be taken abroad for better treatment. They negotiated and arranged for an air ambulance." 

"Unfortunately, we got the news that a plane had crashed. Dr Vikas Gupta was close to us, unfortunately he also died," Anant Sinha added. 

On the other hand, the father of the deceased, Dr Vikash Kumar Gupta, said, "...My elder son was posted in the Sadar Hospital, Ranchi...If there had been proper health facilities here, why would they have gone to Delhi for treatment?"

Meanwhile, Government leaders, hospital officials and family members of the deceased have reacted with shock and expressed deep grief over the air ambulance crash in Chatra that claimed seven lives, attributing the tragedy to a sudden and severe deterioration in weather conditions.

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed at Sadar Hospital on Tuesday morning as family members gathered to mourn the loss of their loved ones killed in a late-night air ambulance crash. Visuals from the hospital showed grieving relatives identifying the seven deceased, which include the flight crew, medical staff, a burn patient, and his attendants. -- ANI

