Over 8% GDP growth expected in Oct-Dec: Report

Tue, 24 February 2026
19:40
The Indian economy is expected to record a growth rate closer to 8.1 per cent in the October-December quarter under the revised series with the new base year of 2022-23, a report said on Tuesday.

The country witnessed a growth rate of 8 per cent in the first half of the ongoing financial year ending in March 2026.

According to the first advance estimate of the National Statistics Office (NSO) last month, real GDP has been estimated to grow by 7.4 per cent in FY 2025-26 against the growth rate of 6.5 per cent in the previous financial year.

The second advance estimates of GDP for FY26, incorporating additional data and revisions, are scheduled to be released on February 27. So, all the previous quarterly numbers of the first quarter and the second quarter are expected to change with the change in base year to 2022-23.

"High-frequency activity data indicates resilient economic activity in 3QFY26. Rural consumption remains strong, driven by positive signals from farm and non-farm activity. Supported by fiscal stimulus, urban consumption shows a consistent uptick since the last festive season," a report from State Bank of India's Economic Research Department said.

"Overall, we expect Q3FY26 real GDP growth of closer to 8.1 per cent. Given significant methodological changes, it is difficult to predict the direction of revision," it said.

It further said Scheduled Commercial Banks' (SCBs) deposit growth remains muted compared to credit growth.

As per the latest RBI data, aggregate deposits grew by 12.5 per cent, while credit grew by 14.6 per cent.

With the rise in CD ratio, the gap between deposits and credit growth has increased, but such gaps are nothing new to the banking system, it said.  -- PTI

LIVE! Tata Sons defers call on Chandrasekaran's 3rd term

Swami Vs Yogi: The Showdown In UP

Tensions between Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have drawn national attention in recent months.

Air Ambulance Crash: Kin rue lack of proper treatment

An air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra district, killing all seven people on board. The incident has sparked grief and calls for investigation into the flight's approval during inclement weather.

Tata Sons Delays Decision on Chandrasekaran's 3rd Term

The Tata Sons board has deferred a decision on the re-appointment of Natarajan Chandrasekaran as Chairman, signaling potential differences within the group. Concerns were raised about losses in certain group companies and the listing of...

Top Maoist leader Devuji surrenders after 40 years

Top Maoist commander Thippiri Tirupati, known as Devuji, surrendered to Telangana police after over four decades of underground life, citing health issues and a desire to continue his political career within the legal framework.

