Follow Rediff on:      
Meat shops near schools promote violence: Bihar Dy CM

Tue, 24 February 2026
14:46
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has vowed to clamp down on shops selling meat, fish and poultry in the vicinity of religious and educational institutions, claiming that these offended "purity of sentiments" and promoted "violent tendencies" among children. 

The senior BJP leader, who holds the urban development portfolio in the Nitish Kumar government, made a statement to this effect a couple of days ago when his views were sought on a recent circular issued by the department.

"We are making a new Bihar and this is being reflected in all the steps we take. I issued directions to strictly implement the rules in a recent departmental meeting, which have been framed to ensure proper hygiene and social harmony," he said. 

"We are not against people's right to have food of their choice. But, selling such items in the open, especially in the vicinity of religious institutions, adversely affects the purity of our sentiments. Similarly, these need to be kept away from educational institutions to prevent violent tendencies among children," Sinha said. 

A senior department official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the rules have been in force "for years". "Shops of meat, fish and poultry in the vicinity of such places run illegally. We do not wish to comment on the reasons that may have led to such rules but, yes, there has been a recent thrust on enforcement of these," he said. 

According to sources in the department, meat shops first got the goat of Sinha a few weeks ago when, on a visit to the north Bihar district of Darbhanga, he felt anguished by the odour emanated by roadside stalls dealing in these items. -- PTI

