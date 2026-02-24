Imran Khan taken to Islamabad hospital for eye treatment

22:50

Pakistan's incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday taken to a hospital at Islamabad for treating an eye ailment, officials said even as his party demanded 'transparency, not secrecy' about his health updates.





The 73-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, who has been at the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, since 2023, was last month diagnosed with right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) affecting his vision.





Khan was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) at Islamabad for a second dose of anti-VEGF (Vascular endothelial growth factor) intravitreal injection, a doctor at the hospital said.





He was later shifted back to the Adiala Jail.





He had received treatment earlier on January 24.





"Prior to the procedure, he was examined by a board of specialists: a consultant cardiologist who also performed echocardiography and ECG (result: normal) and a consultant physician.





"After obtaining informed consent, and under standard monitoring, precautionary measures and protocols in the operation theatre, he was injected with a second dose of intravitreal injection of anti-VEGF under the guidance of microscopy by consultant ophthalmologist, and a consultant vitreo-retinal surgeon of PIMS and Al-Shifa Eye Hospital," the doctor said.





The procedure was carried out as a day-care surgery and Khan's vitals remained stable throughout, the doctor added.





He was discharged after the procedure with instructions for care and follow-up.





PIMS is a leading public hospital, while Rawalpindi-based Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital is a prestigious eye hospital run by a private trust.





Earlier, Khan's family and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had demanded that he be treated at Shifa International Hospital, a private facility in Islamabad. -- PTI