HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt to launch HPV vaccination programme for girls aged 14

Tue, 24 February 2026
Share:
15:21
image
The Union government will soon launch a nationwide HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccination programme targeting girls aged 14, official sources said. The Gardasil injection will be administered free of cost, they said.

The quadrivalent HPV vaccine protects against HPV types 16 and 18, which cause cervical cancer, as well as types 6 and 11, they said. "Strong global and Indian scientific evidence confirms that a single dose provides robust and durable protection when administered to girls in the recommended age group," an official source said. 

"Vaccination under the national programme will be voluntary and free of cost, ensuring equitable access across socio-economic groups," the source added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Patient who died in air ambulance crash had 60% burns'
LIVE! 'Patient who died in air ambulance crash had 60% burns'

Union Cabinet approves renaming Kerala to Keralam
Union Cabinet approves renaming Kerala to Keralam

The Union Cabinet has reportedly approved the Kerala government's proposal to officially change the state's name to Keralam, following a resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly.

Pawan Hans chopper with 7 onboard crashes into Andaman sea
Pawan Hans chopper with 7 onboard crashes into Andaman sea

A Pawan Hans helicopter with seven people on board crashed into the sea near Mayabunder in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. All passengers and crew members were rescued and admitted to a hospital. A technical snag is suspected to be the...

Shirtless stir: Police arrest IYC chief, terms him mastermind
Shirtless stir: Police arrest IYC chief, terms him mastermind

Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested after a disruptive shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, leading to further investigation into potential conspiracy and funding.

Did bad weather cause air ambulance crash in Jharkhand?
Did bad weather cause air ambulance crash in Jharkhand?

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fatal air ambulance crash in Jharkhand that claimed seven lives, with authorities examining weather conditions and potential technical issues.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO