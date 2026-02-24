Cabinet takes 'Seva Sankalp' at 1st meet at Seva Teerth

16:45

The Union Cabinet, in its first meeting at Seva Teerth, the new PMO complex, resolved that every decision taken in the new building will be inspired by a spirit of service toward 1.4 billion citizens and will be connected to the broader goal of nation-building.





The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also resolved that for the cabinet, the constitutional values are the expression of that moral commitment which connects governance with the dignity, equality, and justice of every citizen.





Work culture at Seva Teerth will be guided by the spirit, where every policy will be in accordance with the fundamental ethos of the Constitution, and every decision will be accountable to the aspirations of the people.





This meeting and this building are a direct expression of the reconstruction of New India, according to the 'Seva Sankalp' resolution.





"With this auspicious beginning, we welcome that future whose foundation has been laid by centuries of effort. After Independence, for so many decades, governments operated from the Prime Minister's Office in South Block, preserving the legacy and envisioning the future. We envisioned an India whose thought is indigenous, whose form is modern, and whose capability is boundless. Today, Seva Teerth is the embodied manifestation of that very vision, which will enhance India's pride as the Mother of Democracy," it said. -- PTI