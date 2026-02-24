HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bombay HC reserves order on Rahul's plea against defamation plaint

Tue, 24 February 2026
21:09
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday reserved orders on a petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking quashing of a defamation complaint over his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A single bench of Justice N R Borkar heard the plea and closed it for orders.

The defamation plaint was lodged against Gandhi before a magistrate's court in Girgaon in August 2019 by Mahesh Hukumchand Shrishrimal, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

According to the complainant, Gandhi had made defamatory statements against PM Modi at a rally in Rajasthan in September 2018.

The magistrate's court had issued a summons to Gandhi, who challenged it in the High Court, terming the complaint frivolous and vexatious, which deserved to be quashed.   -- PTI

