Bharti To Infuse Rs 20K Cr Into Airtel Money

Tue, 24 February 2026
15:09
India's second-largest telecommunications company Bharti Airtel, along with its parent Bharti Enterprises, will invest Rs 20,000 crore in the telco's non-banking financial company (NBFC) subsidiary, Airtel Money, over the coming years.In a statement on Monday, the Sunil Mittal-promoted group said Airtel will contribute 70 per cent of the investment, while the promoter group, through holding company Bharti Enterprises, will provide the remaining 30 per cent.

The investment follows Airtel Money receiving a certificate of registration from the Reserve Bank of India on February 13 to operate as a Type-II non-deposit-accepting NBFC.

Airtel plans to leverage its 369 million-plus mobile user base, technology, data, and customer insights to build the lending business into a diversified asset within its group portfolio.

"Our NBFC expansion strengthens this foundation and reflects our ambition to build a differentiated, future-ready digital lending business -- one that stands for trust, innovation, and financial inclusion," said Gopal Vittal, executive vice-chairman, Bharti Airtel.

The company has disbursed over Rs 9,000 crore through its lending service platform (LSP) over the past two years and now plans to scale it further, backed by strong digital assets, a large data and analytics engine powered by over 500 data scientists, and deep operational expertise.

The platform has delivered what Airtel terms best-in-class delinquency outcomes, based on underwriting models and real-time risk monitoring.

"The success of our LSP over the past two years is proof of our ability to combine technology, data, and customer trust to deliver impact at a national scale. We have built one of India's most trusted and scalable digital credit engines -- reaching millions with high-quality credit supported by industry-best performance metrics," Vittal added.

Disbursements by the NBFC will be seamlessly integrated with the LSP platform, while maintaining clear operational segregation between the two, the company said.

The expansion is strategic for the group as it aims to address the credit gap, push digital financial inclusion, and serve potentially underserved customers. India's formal credit-to-gross domestic product ratio stands at 53 per cent, according to CareEdge Ratings, indicating room for further lending amid rapid growth in the financial services sector.
-- Guveen Aulakh, Business Standard

