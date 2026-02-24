Army conducts mega wargame in Pokhran

21:08

The Indian Army on Tuesday carried out a mega wargame in Rajasthan's Pokhran deserts, featuring a plethora of unmanned aerial vehicles, counter-drone systems, precision strike rockets, modern artillery platforms and surveillance assets.





The troops of the Southern Command of the Army conducted exercise 'Agni Varsha', demonstrating their operational preparedness to deal with any security challenges, according to officials.





The exercise validated coordinated employment of combined arms, precision long-range fires and network-enabled command and control in a realistic operational environment, the Army said.





It said that the integrated fire and manoeuvre drills highlighted the combat effectiveness of mechanised forces operating seamlessly across multiple domains.





Foreign defence journalists from 25 countries witnessed the exercise, the Army said.





"Exercise Agni Varsha incorporated a wide spectrum of contemporary battlefield technologies, including unmanned aerial systems, counter-drone measures, precision strike rockets, modern artillery platforms and networked surveillance assets," it said.





The Integrated Manoeuvre Force comprised T-90 Main Battle Tanks, infantry combat vehicles, K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers, Sharang and Bofors artillery systems, rocket platforms, indigenous weapon systems, Apache attack helicopters and a range of surveillance and strike drones.





"The exercise underscores the Indian Army's sustained emphasis on technology infusion, indigenisation and capability development, while reaffirming its readiness to conduct swift, coordinated and decisive operations in accordance with national security priorities," the Army said in a statement. -- PTI