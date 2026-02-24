HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'All money lost in IDFC First Bank fraud recovered'

Tue, 24 February 2026
Share:
14:58
image
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday informed the State Assembly that the state government had recovered nearly Rs 556 crore owed to it in the IDFC First Bank case. "Nearly Rs 556 crore, including nearly Rs 22 crore in interest, came back within 24 hours," Saini said in the House.

On Sunday, the bank disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government. "I want to clarify before the House that the money concerning Haryana government departments, (the) entire amount has been deposited back into our accounts...The recovery has been made within 24 hours," Saini said. 

He said the bank had apprised the government that the incident primarily involved a particular branch of the bank in Chandigarh, involving four to five bank employees of middle and lower rung who colluded in the whole thing. The government will ensure that anybody who is involved -- be it a bank employee, private individual or even a government employee -- will not be spared, he said. On Monday, Saini said the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau would conduct an in-depth probe into the fraud. "We have formed a committee headed by the Finance Secretary in this entire matter," Saini said on Monday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'All money lost in IDFC First Bank fraud recovered'
LIVE! 'All money lost in IDFC First Bank fraud recovered'

Pawan Hans chopper with 7 onboard crashes into Andaman sea
Pawan Hans chopper with 7 onboard crashes into Andaman sea

A Pawan Hans helicopter with seven people on board crashed into the sea near Mayabunder in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. All passengers and crew members were rescued and admitted to a hospital. A technical snag is suspected to be the...

Shirtless stir: Police arrest IYC chief, terms him mastermind
Shirtless stir: Police arrest IYC chief, terms him mastermind

Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested after a disruptive shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, leading to further investigation into potential conspiracy and funding.

Did bad weather cause air ambulance crash in Jharkhand?
Did bad weather cause air ambulance crash in Jharkhand?

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fatal air ambulance crash in Jharkhand that claimed seven lives, with authorities examining weather conditions and potential technical issues.

Meet Indian Army dog 'Tyson' who took 1st bullet in J-K
Meet Indian Army dog 'Tyson' who took 1st bullet in J-K

Army dog 'Tyson' is recovering after bravely taking a bullet during Operation Trashi-I in Kishtwar, contributing to the successful elimination of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists and highlighting the crucial role of canine soldiers in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO