Ajit Pawar plane crash: DGCA finds 'several lapses'

Tue, 24 February 2026
21:52
After finding several compliance lapses, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday directed the grounding of four aircraft of VSR Ventures, whose plane crashed at Baramati last month, killing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. 

Following the crash of the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) on January 28, the  had ordered a special safety audit of VSR Ventures.

The multi-disciplinary audit team observed several non-compliances of approved procedures in the organisation in the area of airworthiness, air safety, and flight operations, the regulator said in a statement.

"In view of the non-compliances observed and considering the gaps in maintenance procedures, it is decided to initiate the corrective measures by immediately grounding Learjet 40/45 aircraft with registration VT-VRA, VT-VRS, VT-VRV, and VT-TRI till continued airworthiness standards are restored," it said.

Further, DGCA said deficiency reporting forms have been issued to VSR Ventures in the areas concerned to submit root cause analysis on the non-compliances.

The submissions would be assessed by the watchdog before the next course of action.

Pawar and four others were killed in the crash of a Learjet 45 plane, owned by VSR Ventures, near Baramati on January 28.

While the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to come out with its preliminary report into the fatal crash before February 28, concerns have been raised in certain quarters claiming there could have been a conspiracy that led to the crash.   -- PTI

