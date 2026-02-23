HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman falls off while boarding train in Mumbai, loses arm

Mon, 23 February 2026
18:03
File image
A 28-year-old woman lost her arm after she slipped and fell while boarding an express train at Thane station in the wee hours of Monday, the police said. 

The incident occurred when Seema Shabbir Sheikh (28), a resident of Kalva in Thane district, was trying to board the Mahanagari Express after it arrived at platform number 7 around 1 AM, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said. 

She fell beneath coaches S-5 and S-6 of the train. 

Police personnel and porters rushed to the spot after an announcement was made about the accident. 

Sheikh was pulled out from under the train, and it was found that her right arm had been severed from the shoulder. 

She also suffered a grievous injury to her right leg, the GRP official said. 

She was initially rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital and then to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital for specialised surgical care. 

Subsequently, her parents shifted her to Sion Hospital for further treatment, officials said. 

Further investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident is underway, the GRP official added. -- PTI 

