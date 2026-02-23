HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why did Alia begin BAFTA speech in Hindi?

Mon, 23 February 2026
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who made her debut at the 79th edition of the BAFTA Awards as a presenter, surprised the audience by starting her speech in Hindi. As the videos from the event, which took place on Sunday at London's Royal Festival Hall surfaced online, several users went on to praise the actor.

"Namaskar! Agla award ek aisi film ke liye hai, jo angrezi mein nahi hai," she is heard saying in the video. "Don't reach for the subtitles just yet. I was only saying in Hindi that the next award is for a film not in the English language. Because while film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema. And that one we all speak fluently. And the incredible nominees are," she further added. 

The actor opted for a custom silver Gucci dress and complemented it with a white stole. Bhatt was among a star-studded lineup of celebrities as presenters, which included the names of Alicia Vikander, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Monica Bellucci, Rege-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, and Stellan Skargard, among others. PTI

