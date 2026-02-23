US provided intel to ops that killed Mexican drug lord

10:40





In a post on X, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the United States assisted Mexican authorities in carrying out the operation in Talpalpa, Jalisco, which led to the elimination of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).





"The United States provided intelligence support to the Mexican government in order to assist with an operation in Talpalpa, Jalisco, Mexico, in which Nemesio 'El Mencho' Oseguera Cervantes, an infamous drug lord and leader within the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was eliminated," the post read.





Leavitt described El Mencho as a top target for both the Mexican and US governments, alleging that he was among the leading traffickers of fentanyl into the United States. She further noted that last year, US President Donald Trump designated the CJNG as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation.





"'El Mencho' was a was a top target for the Mexican and United States government as one of the top traffickers of fentanyl into our homeland. Last year, President Trump rightfully designated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization -- because that's exactly what it is," the post added.





According to Leavitt, in addition to El Mencho's death, three other cartel members were killed in the operation, three were wounded, and two were arrested. She further stated the US administration remains committed to combating narcotics trafficking.





"In this operation, three additional cartel members were killed, three were wounded, and two were arrested. President Trump has been very clear -- the United States will ensure narcoterrorists sending deadly drugs to our homeland are forced to face the wrath of justice they have long deserved," her post read. This comes after one of the most wanted leaders of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, was killed on Sunday following an operation led by Mexico's military.





El Mencho, a former police officer, led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, as it became one of the "most powerful and ruthless criminal organisations" inside Mexico, according to the US Drug Enforcement Agency, CNN reported. Security forces from several federal branches of Mexico's military carried out the operation in the town of Tapalpa in the western state of Jalisco. -- ANI

