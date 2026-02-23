HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US provided intel to ops that killed Mexican drug lord

Mon, 23 February 2026
Share:
10:40
image
The White House has confirmed that the United States provided intelligence support to the Mexican government for an operation that resulted in the killing of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho", in Jalisco. 

In a post on X, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the United States assisted Mexican authorities in carrying out the operation in Talpalpa, Jalisco, which led to the elimination of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). 

"The United States provided intelligence support to the Mexican government in order to assist with an operation in Talpalpa, Jalisco, Mexico, in which Nemesio 'El Mencho' Oseguera Cervantes, an infamous drug lord and leader within the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was eliminated," the post read. 

Leavitt described El Mencho as a top target for both the Mexican and US governments, alleging that he was among the leading traffickers of fentanyl into the United States. She further noted that last year, US President Donald Trump designated the CJNG as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation.

"'El Mencho' was a was a top target for the Mexican and United States government as one of the top traffickers of fentanyl into our homeland. Last year, President Trump rightfully designated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization -- because that's exactly what it is," the post added. 

According to Leavitt, in addition to El Mencho's death, three other cartel members were killed in the operation, three were wounded, and two were arrested. She further stated the US administration remains committed to combating narcotics trafficking. 

"In this operation, three additional cartel members were killed, three were wounded, and two were arrested. President Trump has been very clear -- the United States will ensure narcoterrorists sending deadly drugs to our homeland are forced to face the wrath of justice they have long deserved," her post read. This comes after one of the most wanted leaders of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, was killed on Sunday following an operation led by Mexico's military. 

El Mencho, a former police officer, led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, as it became one of the "most powerful and ruthless criminal organisations" inside Mexico, according to the US Drug Enforcement Agency, CNN reported. Security forces from several federal branches of Mexico's military carried out the operation in the town of Tapalpa in the western state of Jalisco. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US provided intel to ops that killed Mexican drug lord
LIVE! US provided intel to ops that killed Mexican drug lord

'El Mencho', Mexico's most wanted drug lord killed
'El Mencho', Mexico's most wanted drug lord killed

Mexico is facing widespread violence and travel advisories after the death of drug lord 'El Mencho,' the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, during a military operation.

Mukul Roy, ex-railway minister and TMC leader, dies
Mukul Roy, ex-railway minister and TMC leader, dies

Veteran politician and former railway minister Mukul Roy, a key figure in West Bengal politics, has died due to cardiac arrest, marking the end of a significant era.

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: 'No Crew Would Crash A Plane'
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: 'No Crew Would Crash A Plane'

'In any aviation emergency, the first rule is aviate -- fly the aircraft.''The fact that the commander's voice is not on the recording simply means he was focused entirely on flying. It does not imply anything more than that.'

Maha govt requests CBI probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash
Maha govt requests CBI probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash

Following allegations of foul play, the Maharashtra government has requested a CBI investigation into the plane crash that tragically killed Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, promising a thorough probe into the incident.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO