UP: 10 peacocks found dead in Ghaziabad village, probe underway

File image





The incident came to light when a farmer in Pachayara village, checking his wheat crops, spotted the fallen birds and immediately alerted the police.





The police informed the forest department, who, accompanied by veterinary doctors, rushed to the scene.





"Out of the 11 peacocks found, 10 had already died. One bird was found alive and was immediately administered primary medicine before being shifted for further specialised treatment," sub-divisional officer of the forest department, Saloni, told PTI.





She said that preliminary investigations suggest the birds may have consumed an indigestible or poisonous substance, such as pesticides, or drank contaminated water.





The carcasses have been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death, Saloni said.





Divisional forest officer Isha Singh said that forensic experts accompanying the team have collected soil and water samples from the vicinity for lab testing.





Notably, no external injuries were found on the bodies of the birds. -- PTI

