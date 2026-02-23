HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Unemployed wife not idle, unjust to disregard her labour: Delhi HC

Mon, 23 February 2026
Share:
14:21
image
Dispelling the "myth" of an "idle wife", the Delhi High Court has said that a homemaker's labour enables the earning spouse to function effectively, and it was "unjust" to disregard her contributions while deciding maintenance.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that a wife's non-employment cannot be equated with idleness or deliberate dependence, and when determining maintenance, the law must recognise not only financial earnings but also the economic value of her contributions to the home and domestic relationship during the subsistence of marriage.

"The assumption that a non-earning spouse is 'idle' reflects a misunderstanding of domestic contributions. To describe non-employment as idleness is easy; to recognise the labour involved in sustaining a household is far more difficult," the court in its judgment passed on February 16.

"A homemaker does not sit idle; she performs labour that enables the earning spouse to function effectively. To disregard this contribution while adjudicating claims of maintenance would be unrealistic and unjust. "This court is, therefore, unable to agree with any view that equates non-employment of a wife with idleness or deliberate dependence on the husband," it said. 

The court made the observations while dealing with the grant of maintenance to an estranged wife under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India's salary hike projected at 9.1% in 2026
LIVE! India's salary hike projected at 9.1% in 2026

India issues advisory after Mexican drug lord El Mencho killed
India issues advisory after Mexican drug lord El Mencho killed

The Indian Embassy in Mexico has issued an advisory to Indian nationals, urging caution and advising them to stay indoors due to escalating violence following the death of a drug cartel leader.

How Did a ₹590 Crore Fraud Go Undetected?
How Did a ₹590 Crore Fraud Go Undetected?

The quantum of fraud detected by the bank is more than the ₹503 crore net profit it reported for the October-December quarter of 2025-2026.

'True Our Daughters Are Being Forcefully Fed Beef?'
'True Our Daughters Are Being Forcefully Fed Beef?'

'The real #KeralaStory is how pork, beef and fish coexist with vegetarian sadya and all of them live in harmony.'

Major reshuffle in Bangladesh army, India adviser called back
Major reshuffle in Bangladesh army, India adviser called back

Following the new government's assumption of power, the Bangladesh Army has undergone a significant reshuffle, including the appointment of a new Chief of General Staff and changes in key strategic commands.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO