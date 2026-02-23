Unemployed wife not idle, unjust to disregard her labour: Delhi HC





"The assumption that a non-earning spouse is 'idle' reflects a misunderstanding of domestic contributions. To describe non-employment as idleness is easy; to recognise the labour involved in sustaining a household is far more difficult," the court in its judgment passed on February 16.





"A homemaker does not sit idle; she performs labour that enables the earning spouse to function effectively. To disregard this contribution while adjudicating claims of maintenance would be unrealistic and unjust. "This court is, therefore, unable to agree with any view that equates non-employment of a wife with idleness or deliberate dependence on the husband," it said.





The court made the observations while dealing with the grant of maintenance to an estranged wife under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. -- PTI

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that a wife's non-employment cannot be equated with idleness or deliberate dependence, and when determining maintenance, the law must recognise not only financial earnings but also the economic value of her contributions to the home and domestic relationship during the subsistence of marriage.