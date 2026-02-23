Trump warns of steeper tariffs on nations playing games with SC ruling

20:51





"Any Country that wants to "play games' with the ridiculous Supreme Court decision, especially those that have "Ripped Off' the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to...," he said in a social media post.





The remarks signal a tougher trade posture from the administration, with tariff threats again placed at the centre of its economic strategy.

US President Donald Trump on Monday warned countries against exploiting a recent ruling by the United States Supreme Court, saying any nation attempting to "play games' with the decision would face steeper tariffs and harsher trade terms.