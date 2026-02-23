HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump warns of steeper tariffs on nations playing games with SC ruling

Mon, 23 February 2026
Share:
20:51
image
US President Donald Trump on Monday warned countries against exploiting a recent ruling by the United States Supreme Court, saying any nation attempting to "play games' with the decision would face steeper tariffs and harsher trade terms. 

"Any Country that wants to "play games' with the ridiculous Supreme Court decision, especially those that have "Ripped Off' the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to...," he said in a social media post. 

The remarks signal a tougher trade posture from the administration, with tariff threats again placed at the centre of its economic strategy.

TOP STORIES

T20 WC West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates: Hetmyer powers WI to 254
T20 WC West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates: Hetmyer powers WI to 254

LIVE! Trump warns nations of steeper tariffs over SC verdict
LIVE! Trump warns nations of steeper tariffs over SC verdict

India unveils 'Prahaar', first national counter-terror policy
India unveils 'Prahaar', first national counter-terror policy

The policy unveiled by the home ministry is based on seven key pillars to counter the terror threats emanating from India or abroad -- prevention, responses, aggregating internal capacities, human rights and "Rule of Law"-based processes.

TN poll a fight between TVK's 'good' and DMK's 'evil': Vijay
TN poll a fight between TVK's 'good' and DMK's 'evil': Vijay

Vijay termed the assembly polls due in April this year as a "surprising election" as all parties in the state are allegedly teamed up against him and reiterated that the contest was between the DMK and TVK only.

Why Shajahanpur's mosques are covered up for Holi
Why Shajahanpur's mosques are covered up for Holi

Shahjahanpur is preparing for its unique 'Laat Saheb' Holi procession, a tradition where revellers hurl footwear at a man impersonating a British Lord. Security has been heightened, mosques covered, and preventive measures taken to...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO