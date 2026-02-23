Trump warns of steeper tariffs on nations playing games with SC ruling

US President Donald Trump on Monday warned countries against exploiting a recent ruling by the United States Supreme Court, saying any nation attempting to "play games' with the decision would face steeper tariffs and harsher trade terms.
"Any Country that wants to "play games' with the ridiculous Supreme Court decision, especially those that have "Ripped Off' the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to...," he said in a social media post.
The remarks signal a tougher trade posture from the administration, with tariff threats again placed at the centre of its economic strategy.