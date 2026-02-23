HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TN CEO releases final electoral roll, 97.37 lakh names of voters deleted

Mon, 23 February 2026
Share:
15:52
image
Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik released the final electoral roll here on Monday and 97.37 lakh names of voters were deleted under various categories. 

The state now has 5.67 crore voters, she said. Addressing a press conference, Patnaik said before the SIR exercise, the state's electorate stood at 6.41 crore. Now, 7.40 lakh people in the 18-19 age bracket have been included in the electoral roll and 97.37 lakh names of voters were deleted under various categories. Continuous updation will be taken up with immediate effect, she added. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will take gym membership: Rahul meets 'Mohammad Deepak'
LIVE! Will take gym membership: Rahul meets 'Mohammad Deepak'

Rahul meets 'Mohammad' Deepak who took on Bajrang Dal
Rahul meets 'Mohammad' Deepak who took on Bajrang Dal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met and voiced his support for Deepak Kumar, dubbed 'Mohammad Deepak', an Uttarakhand gym owner who bravely confronted Bajrang Dal activists harassing a Muslim shopkeeper, symbolising unity and courage.

Protest against VC turns violent in JNU; students trade barbs
Protest against VC turns violent in JNU; students trade barbs

Tensions escalated at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) following a clash between student groups aligned with the Left and Right, each accusing the other of violence during a protest march.

India's 'leave Iran by all means' warning amid Iran-US tension
India's 'leave Iran by all means' warning amid Iran-US tension

India has advised its citizens residing in Iran to leave the country due to the evolving security situation, including protests and fears of potential US military action.

How Did a ₹590 Crore Fraud Go Undetected?
How Did a ₹590 Crore Fraud Go Undetected?

The quantum of fraud detected by the bank is more than the ₹503 crore net profit it reported for the October-December quarter of 2025-2026.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO