Surprise! Kangana, Karan Johar agree on...

Mon, 23 February 2026
17:21
image
Filmmaker Karan Johar, Shekhar Kapur and Kangana Ranaut any many others from the industry congratulated Lakshmipriya Devi for winning the BAFTA award for her film "Boong", a coming-of-age story of a boy in Manipur. 

The film, which marks Devi's debut as a director, won the Best Children's & Family Film award at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony, held on Sunday in London. 

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani via Excel Entertainment, the movie was nominated alongside "Arco", "Lilo & Stitch" and "Zootropolis 2". In a note on his Instagram story, Johar wrote: "Huge congratulations to @faroutakhtar @ritesh_sid @lp_devi for this incredible and honourable BAFTA win !!!! #BOONG." 

Ranaut, who worked with Devi in the 2011 film "Game", where the filmmaker served as the first assistant director, penned a lengthy note on her Instagram story. 

"Congratulations @lp_devi and the entire team of 'Boong' for this award, you spoke so well and you looked great," she wrote. "Dear LP, when we first worked together more than a decade ago, you were my first AD on a film called 'Game', whispers on the sets were that LP is made for greatness. Your time is here my friend, you have no idea how much honour/ respect you have brought to the entertainment industry, India and the north east. Wish you the best, keep shining," she added. In a post on X, Kapur congratulated Devi for winning the BAFTA. 

"I thought 'BOONG' was better than the films that won the main awards. It's just that it's so rooted in Indian culture and politics that the westerners did not get it. That's why it's important to make our film awards more important internationally ... #Boong #Bafta #Indianfilms #cinema," he wrote. 

Dia Mirza shared a video of the speech by Devi at the event and wrote, "Congratulations @lp_devi. So so happy for you and your team and so proud! #Boong #Bafta." Aditi Rao Hydari said, "Yay !!!! Happyyyyyyyyy! Congratulations @lp_devi and the entire team". Zoya Akhtar shared the picture of the makers on her Instagram story and wrote, "@lp_devi You da Queen." Siddharth also posted a picture of the filmmaker on his Instagram story and wrote, "'Boong'. Congrats LP @lp_devi. What a moment ! First Indian Film to win a BAFTA. From Manipur to the World. Congrats @excelmovies."

