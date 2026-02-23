HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Spinners in focus as England, Pakistan eye crucial Super Eights points

Mon, 23 February 2026
Share:
18:50
image
On a surface expected to assist slow bowlers, both England and Pakistan will lean heavily on their spin resources in their Super Eights clash in the T20 World Cup in Pallekele on Tuesday. 

England may not have hit top gear yet, but the two-time champions have found ways to win. 

They kicked off their Super Eights campaign with a commanding 51-run victory over Sri Lanka, a result that significantly boosted their net run rate and took them to the top of the standings. 

Defending a modest total against Sri Lanka, England played according to the conditions perfectly. 

Their spinners did the bulk of the work along with pacer Jofra Archer to trigger a dramatic Sri Lankan batting collapse. 

The ever-reliable leg spinner Adil Rashid and left arm spinner Liam Dawson have combined well to get the wickets. 

Meanwhile, Will Jacks has emerged as an unlikely match-winner. 

His off-spin has been handy, but it is his contributions with the bat, 39 against Nepal, 16 against Scotland and 53 versus Italy, that have repeatedly bailed England out of trouble. 

Opener Phil Salt returned to form with a match-winning knock against Sri Lanka, as he batted beyond the powerplay for the first time in the tournament. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC expunges HC remarks against POCSO court judge
LIVE! SC expunges HC remarks against POCSO court judge

India unveils 'Prahaar', first national counter-terror policy
India unveils 'Prahaar', first national counter-terror policy

The policy unveiled by the home ministry is based on seven key pillars to counter the terror threats emanating from India or abroad -- prevention, responses, aggregating internal capacities, human rights and "Rule of Law"-based processes.

T20 WC West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates: Zimbabwe elect to bowl vs WI
T20 WC West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates: Zimbabwe elect to bowl vs WI

Security forces eliminate 7-member Jaish module in J-K
Security forces eliminate 7-member Jaish module in J-K

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have successfully neutralized a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module, known as the 'Israel Group,' after a year-and-a-half-long operation in the Kishtwar region.

'Those who abuse PM...': Ex-BJP MP refuses blankets to Muslims
'Those who abuse PM...': Ex-BJP MP refuses blankets to Muslims

A former BJP MP in Rajasthan is facing accusations of religious discrimination after allegedly insulting a Muslim woman and taking back a blanket during a distribution event.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO