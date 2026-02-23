HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo clocks Rs 100 crore at box office

Mon, 23 February 2026
Share:
12:44
image
"O'Romeo", featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, has earned over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The film, which also stars Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles, released on February 13. 

It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on X handle, which featured the film's poster. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 100.10 crore at the worldwide box office. At the domestic box office, the film has earned Rs 76.60 crore gross and Rs 23.50 crore overseas. "A Worldwide Century 100.10 crore Worldwide GBOC," read the text over the poster. "Thank you for your continued love towards the World of O'Romeo! Book your tickets now! #SajidNadiadwala presents. A #VishalBhardwaj film. #ORomeo in cinemas now," read the caption. 

The film revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara, essayed by Kapoor and his romantic alliance with a woman named Afsha (Dimri). It also marks the fourth collaboration for Kapoor and Bhardwaj after their works on "Kaminey", "Haider", and "Rangoon". PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RBI watching development around IDFC First Bank fraud
LIVE! RBI watching development around IDFC First Bank fraud

Major reshuffle in Bangladesh army, India adviser called back
Major reshuffle in Bangladesh army, India adviser called back

Following the new government's assumption of power, the Bangladesh Army has undergone a significant reshuffle, including the appointment of a new Chief of General Staff and changes in key strategic commands.

'Those who abuse PM...': Ex-BJP MP refuses blankets to Muslims
'Those who abuse PM...': Ex-BJP MP refuses blankets to Muslims

A former BJP MP in Rajasthan is facing accusations of religious discrimination after allegedly insulting a Muslim woman and taking back a blanket during a distribution event.

How India Can Qualify For T20 World Cup Semis
How India Can Qualify For T20 World Cup Semis

India's loss to South Africa on Sunday, makes their next two encounters decisive to their fate in the Super 8s.

US Tariff Uncertainty Pauses Trade Talks
US Tariff Uncertainty Pauses Trade Talks

'The contours of the trade deal need to be reworked now.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO