Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo clocks Rs 100 crore at box office

It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on X handle, which featured the film's poster. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 100.10 crore at the worldwide box office. At the domestic box office, the film has earned Rs 76.60 crore gross and Rs 23.50 crore overseas. "A Worldwide Century 100.10 crore Worldwide GBOC," read the text over the poster. "Thank you for your continued love towards the World of O'Romeo! Book your tickets now! #SajidNadiadwala presents. A #VishalBhardwaj film. #ORomeo in cinemas now," read the caption.





The film revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara, essayed by Kapoor and his romantic alliance with a woman named Afsha (Dimri). It also marks the fourth collaboration for Kapoor and Bhardwaj after their works on "Kaminey", "Haider", and "Rangoon". PTI

"O'Romeo", featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, has earned over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The film, which also stars Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles, released on February 13.