SC expunges MP HC remarks against POCSO court judge

Mon, 23 February 2026
18:51
The Supreme Court on Monday expunged critical observations of the Madhya Pradesh high court against a special trial court judge, saying the "hasty conclusion" accusing the judge of "intellectual dishonesty" was "totally unwarranted". 

The special court, dealing with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases, had convicted an accused in a sexual assault case.

The Madhya Pradesh high court had reversed the decision and made critical observations against the special judge that he exhibited a "sign of intellectual dishonesty".

The high court had said that the special judge and the public prosecutor committed a "major lapse" in doing injustice to the accused and putting him behind bars for over three years by overlooking the fact that the victim was a consenting adult.

On Monday, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing an appeal by the special judge of the trial court against the December 17, 2025, order of the high court which made the adverse remarks against him. -- PTI

