HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 90.87 against US dollar

Mon, 23 February 2026
Share:
19:31
image
The rupee gained 7 paise to settle at 90.87 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, aided by a sharp fall in global crude oil prices and a weaker greenback amid renewed global trade-related uncertainties. 

However, foreign fund outflows, coupled with geopolitical concerns, capped gains for the local unit, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.76 and traded in the range of 90.67-90.89 against the greenback during the session. 

It eventually settled at 90.87 (provisional), up 7 paise from its previous close. 

The rupee plunged 26 paise to settle at 90.94 against the US dollar on Friday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC expunges HC remarks against POCSO court judge
LIVE! SC expunges HC remarks against POCSO court judge

India unveils 'Prahaar', first national counter-terror policy
India unveils 'Prahaar', first national counter-terror policy

The policy unveiled by the home ministry is based on seven key pillars to counter the terror threats emanating from India or abroad -- prevention, responses, aggregating internal capacities, human rights and "Rule of Law"-based processes.

T20 WC West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates: Hetmyer slams 19-ball fifty
T20 WC West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates: Hetmyer slams 19-ball fifty

Security forces eliminate 7-member Jaish module in J-K
Security forces eliminate 7-member Jaish module in J-K

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have successfully neutralized a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module, known as the 'Israel Group,' after a year-and-a-half-long operation in the Kishtwar region.

'Those who abuse PM...': Ex-BJP MP refuses blankets to Muslims
'Those who abuse PM...': Ex-BJP MP refuses blankets to Muslims

A former BJP MP in Rajasthan is facing accusations of religious discrimination after allegedly insulting a Muslim woman and taking back a blanket during a distribution event.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO