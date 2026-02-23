Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 90.87 against US dollar

19:31





However, foreign fund outflows, coupled with geopolitical concerns, capped gains for the local unit, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.76 and traded in the range of 90.67-90.89 against the greenback during the session.





It eventually settled at 90.87 (provisional), up 7 paise from its previous close.





The rupee plunged 26 paise to settle at 90.94 against the US dollar on Friday. -- PTI

