RBI to auction Rs 44,500 crore State Government Securities

15:30





As many as 16 State Governments - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal- are set to raise funds through a mix of fresh issuances and re-issues.





The securities span maturities ranging from three years to 28 years, reflecting varied borrowing strategies aligned with states' fiscal requirements.





Several states are re-issuing existing securities, including dated stocks of Chhattisgarh (7.59% SGS 2046), Haryana (7.73% SGS 2045), Karnataka (7.25% SGS 2033), Tamil Nadu (7.12% SGS 2032 and 7.44% SGS 2055), Uttar Pradesh (7.24% SGS 2033 and 7.59% SGS 2041), and West Bengal (7.74% SGS 2048). Select states, such as Gujarat and Maharashtra, have also indicated additional borrowing through green-shoe options.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct an auction of State Government Securities (SGS) on February 24, aggregating Rs 44,550 crore, according to an official notification issued by the central bank.