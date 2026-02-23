Mexico's most wanted drug lord El Mencho killed

09:09

Mexico's most wanted drug lord, Nemesio Rubn Oseguera Cervantes, better known as "El Mencho", was killed in a military operation on Sunday.





Oseguera, the 59-year-old leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was wounded in a clash with soldiers in the town of Tapalpa, in Jalisco state, and died while being flown to Mexico City, the army said in a statement.





He had a $15 million US bounty on his head.





Following the death of the drug lord, massive clashes and widespread violence erupted across Jalisco and other states.





Flight operations across the North American country have also been hit.





The United States has issued a "shelter in place" alert for Americans in Mexico. A similar alert for been issued by Canada asking its citizens in the country to "keep a low profile."





The Embassy of India in Mexico also issued an advisory to Indian nationals residing in the North American country, urging them to exercise caution and shelter in place amid escalating violence