HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mexico's most wanted drug lord El Mencho killed

Mon, 23 February 2026
Share:
09:09
image
Mexico's most wanted drug lord, Nemesio Rubn Oseguera Cervantes, better known as "El Mencho", was killed in a military operation on Sunday.

Oseguera, the 59-year-old leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was wounded in a clash with soldiers in the town of Tapalpa, in Jalisco state, and died while being flown to Mexico City, the army said in a statement. 

He had a $15 million US bounty on his head.

Following the death of the drug lord, massive clashes and widespread violence erupted across Jalisco and other states. 

Flight operations across the North American country have also been hit.

The United States has issued a "shelter in place" alert for Americans in Mexico. A similar alert for been issued by Canada asking its citizens in the country to "keep a low profile." 

The Embassy of India in Mexico also issued an advisory to Indian nationals residing in the North American country, urging them to exercise caution and shelter in place amid escalating violence

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mexico's most wanted drug lord El Mencho killed
LIVE! Mexico's most wanted drug lord El Mencho killed

Mukul Roy, ex-railway minister and TMC leader, dies
Mukul Roy, ex-railway minister and TMC leader, dies

Veteran politician and former railway minister Mukul Roy, a key figure in West Bengal politics, has died due to cardiac arrest, marking the end of a significant era.

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: 'No Crew Would Crash A Plane'
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: 'No Crew Would Crash A Plane'

'In any aviation emergency, the first rule is aviate -- fly the aircraft.''The fact that the commander's voice is not on the recording simply means he was focused entirely on flying. It does not imply anything more than that.'

Boong, The Manipur Film That Won A BAFTA
Boong, The Manipur Film That Won A BAFTA

'This story has been always there since my childhood because of missing people.''I remember a family member who disappeared and I kept wondering what happened to him.'

T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma Flops Again!
T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma Flops Again!

Is Abhishek Sharma struggling to cope with the expectations of playing in a World Cup in front of home fans?

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO