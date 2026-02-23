HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Manipuri film 'Boong's BAFTA win a moment of immense joy: Modi

Mon, 23 February 2026
Share:
20:43
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Manipuri film Boong winning the prestigious BAFTA award was a moment of immense joy, especially for the northeastern state.

Boong, a  coming-of-age comedy-drama produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, won the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards Award for Best Children's & Family Film held on Sunday evening in London. 

"Congratulations to all those associated with this film. This is indeed a moment of immense joy, especially for Manipur. It also highlights the immense creative talent in our nation," Modi wrote on 'X'.

The Manipuri film, starring Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam, beat international competition from other nominees Lilo and Stitch', Arco' and Zootropolis 2'. -- PTI


TOP STORIES

LIVE! Clash at JU leaves teachers, students injured
LIVE! Clash at JU leaves teachers, students injured

India unveils 'Prahaar', first national counter-terror policy
India unveils 'Prahaar', first national counter-terror policy

The policy unveiled by the home ministry is based on seven key pillars to counter the terror threats emanating from India or abroad -- prevention, responses, aggregating internal capacities, human rights and "Rule of Law"-based processes.

TN poll a fight between TVK's 'good' and DMK's 'evil': Vijay
TN poll a fight between TVK's 'good' and DMK's 'evil': Vijay

Vijay termed the assembly polls due in April this year as a "surprising election" as all parties in the state are allegedly teamed up against him and reiterated that the contest was between the DMK and TVK only.

T20 WC West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates: WI race past 200
T20 WC West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates: WI race past 200

Why Shajahanpur's mosques are covered up for Holi
Why Shajahanpur's mosques are covered up for Holi

Shahjahanpur is preparing for its unique 'Laat Saheb' Holi procession, a tradition where revellers hurl footwear at a man impersonating a British Lord. Security has been heightened, mosques covered, and preventive measures taken to...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO