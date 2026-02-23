HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Kerala surgical lapse: Congress alleges probe panels shielding negligence

Mon, 23 February 2026
17:41
AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Monday alleged that inquiry committees appointed by the state government to probe cases of medical negligence are merely attempts to "whitewash" such incidents. 

Venugopal made the remarks after visiting Usha Joseph, a native of Punapra, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi after an artery forceps was allegedly found in her abdomen following a surgery at the Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospital. 

The Congress MP said inquiry committees announced whenever medical negligence occurs serve only to cover up such incidents. 

He also alleged that no meaningful action has been taken based on the reports submitted by previously constituted committees. 

Venugopal said those responsible for medical negligence are not being held accountable and instead victims are being treated as the culprits. 

The government should admit lapses and take corrective measures when there is mismanagement or negligence instead of attempting to escape by playing caste or gender cards, he said. 

"No one is trying to portray government hospitals in a bad light. But the system meant to ensure that such lapses are not repeated has completely failed," he alleged, adding that Kerala's health sector is in the grip of negligence. -- PTI

