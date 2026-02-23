HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kerala church seeks micro-minority status for Christians

Mon, 23 February 2026
22:17
Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said the Syro-Malabar Church has sought micro-minority status for Christians during a meeting in Kochi between Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and the church leadership. 

Rijiju met Syro-Malabar Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil at the Church headquarters in Kakkanad. 

Briefing reporters about the meeting, Chandrasekhar said two key issues were discussed between the union minister and the Church leaders. 

"One of them was that the Christian community should be given micro-minority status. This is because resources and reservations meant for minorities are largely allocated to one minority community. So there was a discussion on considering micro-minority status," Chandrasekhar said. 

He said Rijiju informed the Church leaders that the government would consider the request and that a delegation representing the community would visit Delhi in this regard. 

Chandrasekhar said the second request placed by the Church leadership was to invite the Pope to India. 

"The minister has said that the government will 100 per cent consider it. He has assured them," he said. -- PTI

