India's salary hike projected at 9.1% in 2026

14:37





Financial Services follows closely at around 10 per cent, with E-commerce at 9.9 per cent and Lifesciences and Pharmaceuticals at 9.7 per cent, rounding out the high-growth sectors.





The report highlights that GCC salary increments remain "structurally elevated, supported by sustained global demand and skill scarcity, positioning GCCs as the strongest salary growth segment," in the country.

India's corporate landscape is reported to moderate with overall salary increments projected at 9.1 per cent in 2026. This follows a marginal softening from the 9.3 per cent recorded in 2025, according to the EY Future of Pay report. Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are set to lead salary growth in 2026 with projected increments of 10.4 per cent, reflecting sustained global demand and investment in specialised digital capabilities.