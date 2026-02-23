Five terrorists killed in operation in Pakistan's Balochistan

19:58





In a statement, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was carried out late Sunday night in Pishin district, where security forces raided a suspected hideout of militants belonging to a banned outfit.





A security source said the slain militants were members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.





The terrorists, including a suicide bomber, were involved in previous attacks and were planning another strike when security forces surrounded their safe house, triggering a gun battle in which all five were killed, the statement said.





The incident comes amid a spate of clashes between security forces and militants linked to the TTP and other insurgent groups in different parts of Balochistan over the past month.





Meanwhile, unidentified armed men on motorcycles and in a double-cabin vehicle attacked two construction sites in Balochistan's Barkhan and Khuzdar districts late Saturday night and early Sunday, abducting eight workers belonging to other provinces, officials said.





The abducted workers were engaged in development projects in the area, they added. -- PTI

