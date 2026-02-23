Drug trafficking module busted in Amritsar, 3 arrested

22:37





Director general of police Gaurav Yadav said the arrested have been identified as Partap Singh, a resident of Ferozepur, Ajaypal Singh, and Jobandeep Singh, both residents of Amritsar.





Apart from recovering the narcotics consignment, police teams have also impounded their motorcycle and a scooter, which were being used for transporting the contraband.





The preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused, Partap Singh and Ajaypal Singh, were allegedly in direct contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler, the DGP said.





The accused, with the help of drones were collecting consignments smuggled from across the border from the fenced area of Atalgarh and Rattan villages here, he said.





They were further tasked with supplying these narcotics to other parties in the state, he added.





Sharing operational details, the DGP said, the Counter Intelligence wing Amritsar, received specific intelligence that the accused had recently received a huge consignment of drugs via a drone and were en route to deliver it to their associate, Jobandeep Singh, in Padhri village. -- PTI

