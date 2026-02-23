HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi taxi operators to protest at Jantar Mantar on Feb 28 over fares

Mon, 23 February 2026
18:20
The Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transport Association on Monday flagged issues ranging from alleged regulatory gaps to rising compliance costs, and announced a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on February 28. 

According to a statement released by the association, they are seeking government intervention to address what they call long-pending problems of the transport sector. 

Association president Sanjay Samrat said, transporters and drivers across Delhi and its neighbouring states -- Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Punjab -- were facing increasing difficulties due to policy and enforcement-related issues. 

Among the key concerns raised was the operation of bike taxis with private number plates in the Delhi-NCR region, which, according to the association, posed safety risks to passengers and affected the livelihoods of auto and taxi drivers. 

It also sought regulation of fares charged by app-based taxi aggregators, alleging that commissions had increased while fares remained largely unchanged, impacting the earnings of drivers and safety. 

The association further pointed to problems with the mandatory panic button system, claiming that devices often failed to function despite fines being imposed on the vehicle owners. 

It also opposed the retrospective enforcement of the AIS-153 bus body code, arguing that it placed an additional financial burden on operators. -- PTI

