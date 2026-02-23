HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Clash breaks out between TMC, ISF in Bengal's Bhangar

Mon, 23 February 2026
23:52
File image
File image
Ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, a clash broke out between activists of the TMC and the ISF in South 24 Parganas district's Bhangar area on Monday evening, creating panic among locals, police said. 

A senior police officer said both sides lodged complaints about the vandalising of motorcycles and cars during the clash. 

The violence was reported when ISF supporters were making preparations for a meeting to be addressed by party MLA Naushad Siddique on February 24. 

"Police reinforcements and the RAF have been deployed, and the situation is now under control," the police officer said. 

An ISF member alleged that several bikes were vandalised by TMC activists who also threatened to kill the opposition party members if they put up banners in the area. 

However, the TMC countered the claims, saying Siddique and his men "attacked and threatened the ruling party activists". -- PTI

