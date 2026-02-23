HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Clash at JU leaves teachers, students injured; probe panel formed

Mon, 23 February 2026
20:25
File image
Jadavpur University on Monday expressed concern over a violent clash between two student groups that left two teachers, who had tried to intervene, and a few pupils injured. 

Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya said an inquiry committee is being constituted to probe the incident and assured that strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found responsible. 

The teachers were injured while attempting to defuse tension between members of SFI and WTI (We The Independent) on the campus on February 20. 

He also assured that measures would be introduced to prevent the recurrence of such events. 

Condemning the incident, particularly the assault on faculty members, the VC described it as "utterly unacceptable" and contrary to the institution's long-standing values of respect, dialogue and the teacher-student relationship. 

"The physical assault of teachers by students of the same university is highly condemnable, unacceptable and unimaginable," Bhattacharya said, adding that such acts do not align with the ethical and academic principles upheld by the university. 

Appealing for calm, the administration urged students to exercise restraint, avoid provocation and engage in peaceful and democratic academic processes. 

Reiterating the institution's legacy as a space for intellectual freedom and constructive debate, he called upon all stakeholders to work collectively to maintain a safe and conducive environment on campus. 

In a subsequent move, JU authorities said every individual who wants to enter the university campus "for any purpose between 7 pm and 7 am must carry valid identity card issued by the university, which is to be produced at the university gates as and when required." -- PTI

