HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Canadian PM Carney to visit India on Feb 26, meet with Modi

Mon, 23 February 2026
Share:
18:55
image
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to India, , Australia and Japan from February 26 to March 7,  an official statement from Carney's office said on Monday.    

The focus during his visit will be on businesses across trade, energy, technology, and defence, the Canadian government statement said.

"Prime Minister Carney will first visit Mumbai, then New Delhi, India, where he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders will focus on elevating and expanding the Canada-India relationship, with ambitious new partnerships in trade, energy, technology and artificial intelligence (AI), talent and culture, and defence. He will meet with business leaders to identify investment opportunities in Canada and create new partnerships between businesses in both nations," the statement read.   

This will be Carney's first visit to India after he assumed office after Justin Trudeau.    

"In a more divided and uncertain world, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control. We are building a stronger, more independent, and more resilient economy. We are building our strength at home, diversifying our trade abroad, and attracting massive new international investment. To these ends, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that he will travel to India, Australia, and Japan, from February 26 to March 7, 2026, to unlock new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses across trade, energy, technology, and defence," Carney's office said in a statement. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC expunges HC remarks against POCSO court judge
LIVE! SC expunges HC remarks against POCSO court judge

India unveils 'Prahaar', first national counter-terror policy
India unveils 'Prahaar', first national counter-terror policy

The policy unveiled by the home ministry is based on seven key pillars to counter the terror threats emanating from India or abroad -- prevention, responses, aggregating internal capacities, human rights and "Rule of Law"-based processes.

T20 WC West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates: Zimbabwe elect to bowl vs WI
T20 WC West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates: Zimbabwe elect to bowl vs WI

Security forces eliminate 7-member Jaish module in J-K
Security forces eliminate 7-member Jaish module in J-K

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have successfully neutralized a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module, known as the 'Israel Group,' after a year-and-a-half-long operation in the Kishtwar region.

'Those who abuse PM...': Ex-BJP MP refuses blankets to Muslims
'Those who abuse PM...': Ex-BJP MP refuses blankets to Muslims

A former BJP MP in Rajasthan is facing accusations of religious discrimination after allegedly insulting a Muslim woman and taking back a blanket during a distribution event.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO