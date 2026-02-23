HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Body of Maha man found washed ashore at private beach near Chennai

Mon, 23 February 2026
17:57
The body of a 24-year-old Maharashtra man who was suspected of drowning along with his friend at sea was found washed ashore at a private beach near Chennai on Monday, the police said. 

The incident occurred at about 6 pm on February 21, when a group of friends went for a stroll by a beach, located about 30 km from Chennai. 

The three from Maharashtra, interns at an IT services firm here, jumped into the sea for a swim and were swept away by powerful waves. 

While one of the three friends escaped unhurt, the body of Mayuri Chaudhari, 21, from Bhandara district in Maharashtra, was fished out later. 

However, Jay Narendra Patil went missing, said police officials. 

The Kanathur police said they had asked for help from Neelangarai and Kelambakkam police to search the coastline along their jurisdiction as well for the missing person. 

"We deployed three to four drones to scan the coast along this stretch of East Coast Road. We were also being helped by the coast guards," said the official. 

On Monday morning, the police team patrolling the beaches looking for the missing person, saw Patil's body at a private beach, the official added. 

After the post-mortem, the body will be handed over to Patil's father, who is already here, the official said. -- PTI

