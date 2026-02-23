Body of Maha man found washed ashore at private beach near Chennai

17:57





The incident occurred at about 6 pm on February 21, when a group of friends went for a stroll by a beach, located about 30 km from Chennai.





The three from Maharashtra, interns at an IT services firm here, jumped into the sea for a swim and were swept away by powerful waves.





While one of the three friends escaped unhurt, the body of Mayuri Chaudhari, 21, from Bhandara district in Maharashtra, was fished out later.





However, Jay Narendra Patil went missing, said police officials.





The Kanathur police said they had asked for help from Neelangarai and Kelambakkam police to search the coastline along their jurisdiction as well for the missing person.





"We deployed three to four drones to scan the coast along this stretch of East Coast Road. We were also being helped by the coast guards," said the official.





On Monday morning, the police team patrolling the beaches looking for the missing person, saw Patil's body at a private beach, the official added.





After the post-mortem, the body will be handed over to Patil's father, who is already here, the official said. -- PTI

