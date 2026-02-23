HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Around 40 Maoists operate in splinter groups in Odisha: Majhi

Mon, 23 February 2026
Share:
23:05
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi/File image
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi/File image
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said that there has been a gradual improvement in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) situation in the state and around 40 Maoists are now active in six districts.

Majhi, who is also in charge of the home department, said this while replying to a written question by BJD MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo.

Noting that the state government was working towards ending the LWE across Odisha by March 31, 2026, he said, "There has been a gradual improvement in the LWE situation in the state and around 40 Maoists operate in splinter groups across six districts."

The Maoists are operating primarily in parts of Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh, Bolangir and Bargarh districts.

The chief minister said that only Kandhamal district in Odisha features in the "Other LWE Affected District" category under the Centre's Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme. The SRE classifies districts based on the level of LWE impact.

Apart from this, Majhi said that eight other districts previously getting a place under the SRE due to high incidents of Naxal activities have now been downgraded to the less severe "Legacy & Thrust" category. These districts were Malkangiri, Koraput, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Boudh, and Bolangir. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC Updates: West Indies crush Zimbabwe by 107 runs
T20 WC Updates: West Indies crush Zimbabwe by 107 runs

Retired colonel attacked with beer bottles in Gurugram
Retired colonel attacked with beer bottles in Gurugram

A retired Army colonel was allegedly attacked with beer bottles by six youths in Gurugram after a minor car accident. Five suspects have been arrested after the victim reported the incident and alleged police apathy on social media.

Protest against VC turns violent in JNU; students trade barbs
Protest against VC turns violent in JNU; students trade barbs

Tensions escalated at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) following a clash between student groups aligned with the Left and Right, each accusing the other of violence during a protest march.

BJP MLA pitches parental consent for love marriages
BJP MLA pitches parental consent for love marriages

BJP MLA Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit voices concerns over young couples entering love marriages or live-in relationships without parental consent, advocating for legal safeguards to ensure parental involvement and social stability.

'Those who abuse PM...': Ex-BJP MP refuses blankets to Muslims
'Those who abuse PM...': Ex-BJP MP refuses blankets to Muslims

A former BJP MP in Rajasthan is facing accusations of religious discrimination after allegedly insulting a Muslim woman and taking back a blanket during a distribution event.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO