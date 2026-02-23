Around 40 Maoists operate in splinter groups in Odisha: Majhi

23:05

Majhi, who is also in charge of the home department, said this while replying to a written question by BJD MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo.





Noting that the state government was working towards ending the LWE across Odisha by March 31, 2026, he said, "There has been a gradual improvement in the LWE situation in the state and around 40 Maoists operate in splinter groups across six districts."





The Maoists are operating primarily in parts of Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh, Bolangir and Bargarh districts.





The chief minister said that only Kandhamal district in Odisha features in the "Other LWE Affected District" category under the Centre's Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme. The SRE classifies districts based on the level of LWE impact.





Apart from this, Majhi said that eight other districts previously getting a place under the SRE due to high incidents of Naxal activities have now been downgraded to the less severe "Legacy & Thrust" category. These districts were Malkangiri, Koraput, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Boudh, and Bolangir. -- PTI

