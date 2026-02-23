HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Air ambulance with 7 onboard to Delhi from Ranchi crashes

Mon, 23 February 2026
23:23
File image/Courtesy Redbird Airways website
File image/Courtesy Redbird Airways website
An air ambulance with seven people onboard to Delhi from Ranchi crashed near Simaria in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Monday, Ranchi airport Director Vinod Kumar said. 

The crash occurred after the air ambulance took off from Ranchi airport at about 7.10 pm, the official said. 

"An air ambulance from Ranchi with seven people onboard crashed near Simaria in Chatra district. The report of the crash was received from the state administration," airport director Kumar said. 

It was reportedly a Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV, reported ANI.

The ambulance had lost contact with air traffic control, he said. -- AGENCIES

