HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Actor Ranveer Singh moves Karnataka HC to quash FIR against him

Mon, 23 February 2026
Share:
21:03
image
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has moved the Karnataka high court challenging the FIR and quashing of a criminal case registered against him over alleged insult to a 'deity' while mimicking Kantara Chapter-1' film. 

The controversy relates to remarks allegedly made by the actor at the Filmfare Awards event in Goa while speaking about the film Kantara

He is accused of imitating a Daiva and calling it 'devil'. Based on a complaint lodged by advocate Prashanth, an FIR was registered at the High Grounds police station. 

The police had earlier issued notices to Singh in connection with the case. As there was no response from the actor, the High Grounds police recently initiated steps to proceed with further legal action, police sources said. 

The case is listed for hearing before the bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna on February 24. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates: Hetmyer powers WI to 254
T20 WC West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates: Hetmyer powers WI to 254

LIVE! Trump warns nations of steeper tariffs over SC verdict
LIVE! Trump warns nations of steeper tariffs over SC verdict

India unveils 'Prahaar', first national counter-terror policy
India unveils 'Prahaar', first national counter-terror policy

The policy unveiled by the home ministry is based on seven key pillars to counter the terror threats emanating from India or abroad -- prevention, responses, aggregating internal capacities, human rights and "Rule of Law"-based processes.

TN poll a fight between TVK's 'good' and DMK's 'evil': Vijay
TN poll a fight between TVK's 'good' and DMK's 'evil': Vijay

Vijay termed the assembly polls due in April this year as a "surprising election" as all parties in the state are allegedly teamed up against him and reiterated that the contest was between the DMK and TVK only.

Why Shajahanpur's mosques are covered up for Holi
Why Shajahanpur's mosques are covered up for Holi

Shahjahanpur is preparing for its unique 'Laat Saheb' Holi procession, a tradition where revellers hurl footwear at a man impersonating a British Lord. Security has been heightened, mosques covered, and preventive measures taken to...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO