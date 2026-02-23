160 academicians slam Youth Cong protest at AI Summit

10:59





The protest "associated with Rahul Gandhi" conveyed an "unfortunate impression" at a time when global investors and technology leaders were assessing India's credibility as a long-term partner in artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies, they said in a joint statement on Monday.





"As a Member of Parliament, there exists a constitutional responsibility to distinguish between constructive democratic critique and actions that may inadvertently weaken India's international standing," they added.





The signatories to the joint statement included JNU vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, IIT Roorkee director Kamal Kishore Pant, IIT Dharwad director Venkappayya R Desai, IIT Jodhpur Director Avinash Kumar Agarwal, and vice-chancellors and professors of various universities.





Last Friday, a group of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers staged a dramatic shirtless protest at an exhibition hall during the AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam, walking around holding T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them, before being whisked away by security personnel present at the venue.





Delhi Police has arrested five IYC workers in connection with the incident so far. Criticising the Congress for the protest, the academicians said the AI Impact Summit marked a defining national and civilizational moment. It was India's clear declaration to the world that the country has emerged as a serious and sovereign technological power in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, they said.





"The recent protest by the Indian Youth Congress at the India AI Impact Summit is profoundly regrettable and ill-conceived. This was neither a partisan platform nor a venue for domestic political propaganda. It was an international forum where India was presenting its technological capabilities, strategic vision and national potential before the world," they said.





"Converting such a moment into an occasion for political demonstration reflects a serious lack of judgment and an inability to distinguish between legitimate democratic dissent and the imperative of safeguarding national prestige on a global stage," they added. -- PTI

